Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

A nine-year-old girl has died after being found seriously injured at an industrial estate in Arbroath, with police launching a major investigation into what they are treating as a suspicious death. Emergency services were called to the Elliot Industrial Estate shortly after midnight on Monday, 3 August, where the child was discovered with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the girl sadly died.

Man Arrested

Police Scotland confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries. Officers are treating the child’s death as suspicious, and a major investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Specialist Officers Supporting Family

Detective Superintendent Nicky McGovern said:

“Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this unimaginably difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened, and officers will remain in the area while these investigations continue.”

Scene Cordoned Off

A large police cordon remains in place around the Elliot Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Arbroath, as forensic specialists examine the scene. Investigators are carrying out detailed searches and gathering evidence as part of the inquiry.

Appeal for Calm

Police have urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident while the investigation remains in its early stages. A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“We understand the community will be shocked by this incident. We are working to provide answers as quickly as possible.”

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.