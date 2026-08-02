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BODY PROBE LAUNCHED Mill Park Car Park Closed as Police Cordon Off Scene in Bracknell

Mill Park Car Park Closed as Police Cordon Off Scene in Bracknell

Mill Park car park in Bracknell has been closed after police and emergency services responded to an incident at the site. Bracknell Town Council confirmed the closure on Sunday, advising motorists that the car park would remain shut until further notice. In a brief statement, the council said:

“Please be advised Mill Park car park is currently closed. We will let you know as soon as we can reopen.”

Police Cordon in Place

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence at the car park, with the area cordoned off. Earlier social media posts suggested emergency services had been responding to a medical incident. However, people passing the scene later reported that police tape had been erected around part of the car park.

Reports of a Death

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that a deceased person has been found at the location. At this stage, Thames Valley Police have not confirmed these reports, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Investigation Ongoing

The reason for the closure has not yet been officially disclosed, and there is currently no information regarding the identity of the person involved or whether the incident is being treated as suspicious. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while emergency services remain at the scene. UKNIP has contacted Thames Valley Police for further information and will update this article as more details become available.

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