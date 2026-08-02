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DOG RACISM Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

Jon Bernthal Defends Pit Bulls, Calls Fear of Breed ‘Dog Racism’ in Controversial Comments

Actor Jon Bernthal has sparked fierce online debate after defending pit bulls and describing the widespread fear of the breed as “dog racism”. The Punisher star made the remarks while discussing his own dogs, arguing that pit bulls are unfairly stereotyped and that a dog’s behaviour is shaped by its owner and training rather than its breed.

“Pit Bulls Don’t Attack”

Bernthal, who owns pit bulls himself, praised the breed and dismissed what he described as misconceptions surrounding them. He said:

“My dogs are the greatest, and they’re honest. So the myth of the pit bull is a lot of bullsh-t. People got to stop that. Pit bulls don’t attack.”

He went on to add:

“No, it’s just racism. It’s just dog racism.”

Compared Breed Fears to Racism

The Hollywood actor drew comparisons between judging dogs by their breed and judging people by characteristics they cannot control. He said:

“I think to be afraid of a breed of dog is completely ridiculous. It’s like being afraid of somebody for their race or their sexual orientation. It’s completely ridiculous.”

Bernthal also argued that pit bulls are no more likely to bite than other breeds.

“If a pit bull bites you, it kind of sucks. But they’re no more likely to bite you than a Chihuahua or any other breed of dog. I think that it probably has more to do with who owns them and how they were trained.”

Social Media Divided

The comments quickly divided opinion online. Supporters agreed that irresponsible ownership and poor training are often major factors in aggressive behaviour and argued that many pit bulls are affectionate family pets. Critics, however, questioned Bernthal’s comparison between breed perceptions and racism, arguing that concerns about powerful dog breeds relate to the potential severity of attacks rather than prejudice. Many also pointed out that while smaller breeds can bite, larger dogs have the physical strength to inflict far more serious injuries.

Ongoing Debate

The comments have reignited the long-running debate over pit bulls and similar breeds, with opinions continuing to differ over whether behaviour is primarily influenced by genetics, environment, training, or a combination of all three. Experts generally agree that responsible ownership, proper socialisation and training play a significant role in reducing the risk of aggressive behaviour in any dog, while research continues into the influence of breed-specific traits on behaviour and bite severity.

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