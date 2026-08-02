Major Fire at Doncaster Scrap Yard Sees Nine Fire Engines Deployed as Residents Told to Keep Windows Closed

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major blaze at a scrapyard in Doncaster after a large fire involving scrap vehicles and tyres spread to nearby vegetation. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a 10-pump response to the incident after crews were called to Bootham Lane, Hatfield, on Saturday afternoon. At the height of the incident, nine fire engines and the Command Support Unit were in attendance as firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading further across the industrial site.

Fire Spread from Scrap Cars to Vegetation

The blaze is understood to have started among scrap vehicles and tyres before spreading into nearby vegetation. Firefighters mounted a large-scale operation to bring the fire under control using multiple appliances and specialist equipment. An update issued by the fire service at 6.50pm confirmed that crews remained at the scene with nine fire engines.

Operation Being Scaled Back

Fire commanders have since confirmed that the incident is now being scaled back after making significant progress. However, crews will remain on site overnight and into Sunday to continue damping down hotspots and monitor the area for any signs of reignition. The fire is now under control.

Road Closed

Bootham Lane remains closed, with South Yorkshire Police asking motorists and members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work.

Smoke Warning

Residents living nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows closed because of the large amount of smoke being produced by the fire. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Our control room is currently getting a lot of calls regarding a fire on Bootham Lane, Doncaster.

“We are aware of it and have multiple fire engines in attendance.

“Anyone living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.”

In a later update, the service added:

“We currently have nine fire engines and our Command Support Unit in attendance at this incident.

“Please continue to avoid the area while crews work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Anyone living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Investigations will begin once the scene has been made safe.