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STREET BRAWL Six Arrested After 19-Year-Old Stabbed on Portsmouth Road

Six Arrested After 19-Year-Old Stabbed on Portsmouth Road

Six men have been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed in Portsmouth, leaving him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to London Road, Portsmouth, shortly after 8pm on Thursday, 30 July, following reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from serious injuries to his head and hand. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Police said his injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Major Police Investigation

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an immediate investigation, leading to the arrest of six men. Those initially arrested include:

  • A 20-year-old man from Croydon, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent
  • An 18-year-old man from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent
  • A 24-year-old man from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Police confirmed the three men remain in custody while enquiries continue. A force spokesperson said:

“They remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Three Others Released

Following further enquiries, police also arrested:

  • A 23-year-old man from Birmingham, on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place
  • A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham, on suspicion of wounding with intent
  • A 17-year-old boy from Wolverhampton, on suspicion of assault, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

All three have since been released from custody and will face no further action in relation to the investigation.

Enquiries Continue

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing and are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the London Road area around the time of the incident to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary. The investigation remains ongoing.

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