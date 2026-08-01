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PROBE CONTINUES Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

Greek detectives are investigating whether a Scottish charity worker found dead inside a suitcase in Athens was killed by someone she knew while attempting to help vulnerable people living on the streets. Elizabeth-Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was discovered inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital on 18 July, sparking a major homicide investigation. Known to family and friends as Lisa, Ms Ross had reportedly been seen speaking with homeless people in the area in the days before her death, leading investigators to explore whether she may have been targeted by someone she had been trying to assist.

Humanitarian Dedicated to Helping Others

Ms Ross was a committed Christian and experienced humanitarian worker who spent years supporting vulnerable communities both in the UK and overseas. Friends say she regularly travelled alone to volunteer with abused women, migrants, refugees and homeless people, visiting Greece frequently over the past seven years. Her humanitarian work also took her to Kurdistan, where she helped Syrian refugees displaced by conflict. Those who knew her have described her as compassionate, selfless and dedicated to improving the lives of others.

Body Found Inside Suitcase

Her body was discovered by a homeless man who entered an abandoned car park in Kypseli after noticing a strong smell. According to local reports, the suitcase was forced open after being thrown, revealing part of a human leg. Initial forensic examinations found no obvious external injuries, while investigators have reportedly ruled out strangulation and significant head trauma as the cause of death. Toxicology tests and specialist laboratory examinations are now underway to establish exactly how Ms Ross died.

Investigators Reconstructing Final Days

Police believe Ms Ross arrived in Athens from Edinburgh on 26 June, initially staying with friends in Keratsini, before travelling to Kypseli on 15 July. Detectives believe she died within approximately three days of arriving in the district. Investigators suspect her body was transported to the abandoned building on 17 July, raising the possibility she was killed elsewhere before being placed inside the suitcase. Police are now piecing together her final movements using CCTV, mobile phone data and witness statements.

Search for Homeless Man

As part of the investigation, officers are attempting to locate a homeless man known locally as “Markos.” He reportedly frequented the same abandoned site where Ms Ross’s body was discovered and has not been seen since the investigation began. Police describe him as approximately 40 years old, heavily tattooed, with black hair and a stocky build. Authorities have stressed they are seeking to speak to him as part of their enquiries.

Messages Sent After Death

Detectives are also investigating whether someone attempted to conceal Ms Ross’s death. Her father, a lawyer from Edinburgh, told police he continued receiving messages appearing to come from his daughter between 15 and 29 July, despite investigators believing she had already died. Officers are examining whether text messages and activity on her Facebook account were sent by another person to create the impression she was still alive and delay concerns over her disappearance.

Extensive Forensic Investigation

A specialist homicide team has been established to investigate the case. Forensic experts are examining the suitcase for fingerprints, DNA and trace evidence, while digital investigators are reviewing phone records, banking activity and CCTV footage to identify who Ms Ross met during her final days. Police are also considering whether more than one person was involved, given the difficulty of moving a large suitcase containing a body. While robbery has not been ruled out, detectives say there is currently no evidence pointing to a clear motive.

Appeal for Information

Greek authorities have appealed for anyone who saw Elizabeth-Jane Ross in the Kypseli area between 15 and 18 July to come forward. British consular officials continue to support Ms Ross’s family while liaising with Greek investigators as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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