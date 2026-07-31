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STREET HORROR Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Northolt that prompted a major emergency response, including London’s Air Ambulance. Emergency services were called to New Park Close, near the Hollowfield Walk estate in Northolt, Ealing, at around 5.40pm on Monday, 27 July, following reports that a man had been stabbed. Residents reported seeing numerous police vehicles and ambulance crews rushing to the scene as paramedics treated the victim.

Air Ambulance Called to Scene

The London Ambulance Service deployed ambulance crews, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance, which landed nearby to assist with the incident. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Teenager Charged

A 17-year-old boy from the Ealing area was arrested shortly after the incident. Police have now confirmed he has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in custody. He is due to appear before the courts in connection with the incident.

Investigation Continues

A police cordon remained in place throughout Monday evening while detectives carried out forensic examinations, conducted door-to-door enquiries and reviewed CCTV from nearby residential properties. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Appeal for Witnesses

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area around New Park Close at the time of the attack to come forward. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting the relevant incident reference, or speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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