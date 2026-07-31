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HORRIFIC ATTACK Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

Knife Carrier Jailed After Chasing and Stabbing Man in Nottingham City Centre

A knife-carrying attacker has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after chasing a man through Nottingham city centre before stabbing him in the back following an argument outside a fast-food restaurant. Shaki Robinson, 49, of Radford Road, Nottingham, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, 30 July, after admitting a series of offences, including wounding with intent. The court heard Robinson launched the violent attack during the early hours of 22 November 2025 after confronting a woman outside a fast-food restaurant in Angel Row.

Couple Targeted After Intervention

A 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were waiting for an Uber when they witnessed Robinson acting aggressively towards the woman. After they intervened, Robinson turned his attention towards the couple. He chased the victim through the city centre before repeatedly slashing at him with a Stanley knife in Beastmarket Hill as the man desperately tried to escape. The victim suffered slash wounds to his lower back, cheek and shoulder. Emergency services arrived within minutes and found the injured man sitting on the ground. He was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Armed Arrest

Following the attack, Robinson was seen walking along Angel Row and into Hurt’s Yard while still carrying the knife. Police officers quickly located him on Wollaton Street, where they detained him with assistance from members of the public. During the arrest, Robinson punched one of the officers in the head while attempting to resist arrest. CCTV footage later captured him throwing the Stanley knife to the ground moments before officers recovered the weapon.

Drugs and Cash Seized

When Robinson was searched, officers found wraps of suspected Class A drugs hidden inside a sock in his pocket, along with a significant amount of cash in notes and coins. Further enquiries led to additional drugs offences being brought against him.

Seven-and-a-Half-Year Sentence

Just days before he was due to stand trial, Robinson pleaded guilty to:

  • Wounding with intent.
  • Possession of a knife in a public place.
  • Assaulting an emergency worker.
  • Possession with intent to supply cocaine.
  • Possession of heroin.
  • Possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court. Police said the case highlights the dangers posed by those carrying knives and their continued commitment to removing violent offenders and drugs from Nottingham’s streets.

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