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REMAINS FOUND Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

Human remains recovered from the River Taw have been formally identified as those of missing 14-year-old Taylor Charlton, Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed. The tragic confirmation comes more than two months after Taylor, from Barnstaple, disappeared, prompting a major search operation involving police, specialist search teams and the local community. Taylor was last seen in Barnstaple on the night of Friday 8 May 2026.

Remains Found in River Taw

Police said human remains were recovered from the River Taw on 24 June. Following forensic examinations, officers have now confirmed the remains are those of Taylor. His family has been informed of the identification and continues to receive support from specially trained officers. In a statement, Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are extremely saddened to confirm that human remains found in the River Taw on 24 June have today been confirmed as being those of teenager Taylor Charlton from Barnstaple.

“Taylor’s family have been updated of this development and our thoughts and condolences are with them, Taylor’s friends and the local community.”

The force added:

“Taylor’s loved ones continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult and distressing time.

“We respectfully ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with this tragic news.”

Large-Scale Search

A substantial police investigation and extensive search operation were launched after Taylor was reported missing. The disappearance prompted widespread public appeals and support from the local community as officers searched numerous locations in and around Barnstaple. Police said the outcome was one nobody had hoped for.

“This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for and we know how deeply this will affect the local community who have shown tremendous support throughout the search,” the force said.

Investigation Continues

Detectives stressed that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death remain ongoing. Two people who were arrested during the investigation into Taylor’s disappearance remain on police bail while enquiries continue. Officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Appeal to the Public

Devon & Cornwall Police are urging the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues. Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to contact police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260117084.

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