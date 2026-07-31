Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

Firefighters have made significant progress in tackling the major wildfire on Tintwistle Moor, with one section of the blaze now declared free of flames and hotspots as crews continue battling the fire across three remaining sectors. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on Friday (31 July) that drone surveys and thermal imaging have shown there are no remaining flames or hotspots in the Didsbury Intake sector, allowing firefighting resources to be withdrawn from the area. Crews have now been redeployed to strengthen operations at Featherbed Moss, Arnfield Moor and Crowden, where efforts remain focused on containing the wildfire.

Major Incident Remains in Place

Despite the progress, the incident continues to be treated as a major emergency, with firefighters working to prevent the blaze spreading further across the moorland. Derbyshire crews are being supported by firefighters from across the UK under National Resilience arrangements, although the number of appliances at the scene is now beginning to reduce as conditions improve. United Utilities will continue monitoring the Didsbury Intake area over the coming days, working alongside Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to ensure there is no risk of the fire reigniting.

Weather Conditions Being Closely Monitored

Incident commanders say they are continuing to closely monitor changing weather conditions, which remain a key factor in the ongoing firefighting operation. Residents are being advised to avoid the area where possible and to keep windows and doors closed if smoke can be seen or smelled.

A628 Reopens

In a welcome development for motorists, the A628 has now reopened after being closed during the emergency response. However, temporary traffic lights remain in place between Tintwistle and Crowden to allow safe access for firefighters and partner agencies still working at the scene. Drivers have been warned to expect delays while emergency operations continue.

Fire Service Thanks Public

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service thanked residents, motorists and local communities for their patience and cooperation throughout the incident. The service said it remains committed to bringing the wildfire fully under control while ensuring the safety of firefighters and protecting surrounding communities. The wildfire is one of several major moorland fires to affect parts of the UK during the recent spell of prolonged hot, dry weather.