Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

Two Southampton men have been sentenced after police uncovered hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin during a targeted operation to tackle drug dealing in the St Mary’s area. The investigation formed part of Building a Brighter Future, a joint initiative involving Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and partner agencies to reduce crime, anti-social behaviour and drug-related offending in the community. Between October 2025 and April 2026, officers arrested Nelson Ewane, 32, and Francis Okereke, 19, following a series of proactive patrols that caught the pair involved in suspected drug dealing.

Hundreds of Drug Wraps Seized

Across four separate incidents, officers recovered more than 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of £2,350. Police also seized cash, mobile phones and a lock knife during the investigation. In October 2025, officers witnessed Ewane involved in a suspected drug transaction at the junction of St Mary’s Street and Winton Street. After being arrested, a custody search revealed he was attempting to conceal 114 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin inside his underwear. Officers also recovered £230 in cash.

Ignored Bail Conditions

Despite being released on bail with conditions banning him from entering St Mary’s, Ewane was spotted back in the area in December 2025. He was arrested again after officers found him carrying a further 30 wraps of crack cocaine.

Hand-to-Hand Drug Deals

In a separate incident in November 2025, officers observed Francis Okereke carrying out suspected hand-to-hand drug deals with a group in Ascupart Street. When officers moved in, he attempted to discard evidence. A nearby search uncovered around 70 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, while officers also recovered approximately £300 in cash.

Final Arrests

The investigation concluded in April 2026, when officers spotted both men together in a known drug hotspot in St Mary’s. Ewane was found carrying £270 in cash, two mobile phones and a lock knife. A further custody search uncovered 30 wraps of Class A drugs hidden inside his underwear. Okereke was also searched and found carrying six wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Court Sentences

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court, Ewane, of Chafen Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to four years and one month in prison. Okereke, of Anson Drive, Southampton, admitted:

Two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin.

He received a three-year suspended prison sentence, along with:

Two years’ probation.

A 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

150 hours of unpaid work.

Police Praise Investigation

Police Staff Investigator Mollie Spratt, who led the investigation, said:

“I am pleased to see both Ewane and Okereke sentenced for their offending. Despite repeated attempts to conceal drugs, dispose of evidence and continue offending in St Mary’s, officers remained relentless in their efforts to gather evidence, build a case and bring them before the court.

“Building a Brighter Future is about working alongside our partners to address the issues that matter most to local people. We will continue to identify and disrupt those involved in drug-related activity and take action to make St Mary’s a safer place for everyone who lives, works and visits the area.”

Police said the investigation demonstrates their continued commitment to disrupting organised drug supply and tackling serious criminality in Southampton’s communities.