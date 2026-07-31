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WEMBLEY STABBING Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

A 40-year-old man has been taken to a major trauma centre after being stabbed on a shopping parade in Wembley, prompting a police investigation. Emergency services were called to Preston Road, near the junction with Elmstead Avenue, shortly before 8pm on Thursday, 30 July, following reports of a stabbing.

Victim Taken to Hospital

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, where they found a 40-year-old man suffering from stab injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a major trauma centre. Police have confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Crime Scene Established

A police cordon was put in place around a number of businesses on Preston Road while officers carried out forensic examinations and enquiries. The London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 7.55pm on Thursday 30 July to reports of a stabbing on Preston Road, Wembley.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene. We treated a patient and took them to a major trauma centre.”

Investigation Underway

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, dashcam footage or CCTV that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 7294/30JUL26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. The investigation remains in its early stages, and officers continue to appeal for anyone who was in the Preston Road area at the time of the incident to get in touch.

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Topics :Crime

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