Major Gas Leak Prompts Public Safety Warning Near Liskeard

Emergency services have issued an urgent public safety warning after a major gas leak near Liskeard, with residents and visitors told to avoid naked flames and stay away from the affected area. Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident is affecting an area south of the A390 and Addington, where emergency services are working alongside partner agencies to make the area safe.

Public Urged to Avoid Naked Flames

Residents have been warned not to light barbecues, fire pits, bonfires, disposable barbecues or any other naked flames within the affected area until further notice. People have also been advised not to smoke outdoors or use any equipment capable of creating sparks while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Risk of Fire and Explosion

Police said the gas leak poses a significant fire and explosion risk and urged members of the public to follow all safety advice. In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said:

“Emergency services are currently responding to a major gas leak south of the A390 and Addington, Liskeard, Cornwall.

“For your safety, please do not light any barbecues, fire pits, bonfires, disposable BBQs, or any other naked flames within the affected area until further notice.

“Please also refrain from smoking outdoors or using any equipment that may create sparks near the incident.

“A gas leak presents a significant risk of fire and explosion. We ask all residents and visitors to follow this advice, avoid the affected area where possible, and comply with any instructions given by emergency service personnel.”

Emergency Response Continues

Emergency services remain at the scene with partner agencies as they work to locate the source of the leak and bring the incident under control. The force thanked the public for their patience and cooperation while the emergency response continues. Residents are urged to avoid the area where possible and follow any directions given by police and emergency service personnel until the incident has been safely resolved.