Major Incident Declared as Massive Suffolk Wildfire Burns Near Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station

A major incident has been declared as one of the largest wildfires in Suffolk’s history continues to burn across Dunwich Heath, forcing evacuations and prompting a huge emergency response near the Sizewell B nuclear power station. More than 120 firefighters, supported by 18 fire engines, specialist vehicles and regional resources, are battling the blaze after it broke out on Wednesday evening. The wildfire has already scorched around 100 hectares of land – an area equivalent to more than 100 football pitches – and continues to spread inland.

Fire Could Burn for Another 36 Hours

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Suffolk Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey described the blaze as:

“One of the largest incidents I remember in the history of Suffolk.”

He warned the fire could remain active for up to 36 hours, although crews are continually reassessing conditions. Mr Lacey said:

“It is a challenging environment to be able to extinguish that fire.”

While the wildfire is no longer growing significantly in size, he explained that it is continuing to move inland, with the fire front travelling as changing winds and warm temperatures fuel the flames.

Residents Evacuated

At least 46 people are currently being supported at an evacuation centre after homes and holiday accommodation were cleared as a precaution. Many more residents and holidaymakers chose to leave the area voluntarily. Fire chiefs said it remains too early to say when people will be allowed to return home.

“We won’t advise people to go back to their properties until it’s absolutely safe to do so,” Mr Lacey said.

Police and fire crews continue to assess whether further evacuations may be necessary.

Resources Being Reinforced

Firefighters who have been battling the blaze since Wednesday evening are now being relieved, with additional support arriving from neighbouring counties. National fire service resources are also expected to be requested as crews prepare for a prolonged operation. Mr Lacey reassured residents that Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has sufficient capacity to deal with the emergency but acknowledged the scale of the incident requires significant support.

Close to Sizewell B

The wildfire is burning near Sizewell B nuclear power station, although emergency services have stressed there is currently no threat to the site. Firefighters remain focused on protecting nearby homes, businesses, holiday accommodation and environmentally important heathland.

Holidaymaker Describes ‘Horrific’ Scene

One holidaymaker evacuated from a nearby holiday park described witnessing the fire shortly after it started. Chris Bowden told Sky News:

“We heard lots of sirens around us, and there was smoke coming from the heath.

“We could see the line of trees behind were bursting into flames.

“It was like the pictures you see from Spain and France at the moment – it was a pretty horrific sight.”

Drought and Heat Fuel Fire Risk

The Suffolk wildfire comes as much of England remains under drought conditions following weeks of exceptionally dry weather. Fire services across the UK have warned that vegetation is tinder dry, increasing the risk of large, fast-moving wildfires. The incident also follows devastating wildfires in France and Spain, where firefighters have reported significant progress in recent days, although authorities continue to investigate a number of suspected arson attacks. Emergency services remain at the scene in Suffolk, with crews expected to continue tackling hotspots and protecting communities well into Friday.