Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

Four men have been charged with a series of drug supply offences after Sussex Police seized cash and suspected controlled drugs during an operation in Hove. The arrests followed what the force described as “instinctive police work” on the evening of Monday 27 July, which led officers to search a property and a vehicle in Hove. During the operation, police recovered a quantity of cash along with a range of suspected illegal drugs.
Four Charged
The following men have been charged:
- Mohamed Abdullahi, 30, of Cumberland Market, London
- Abdi Ali, 26, of Falconer Crescent, Leicester
- Joshua Enehizena, 20, of Truro Road, Gravesend
- Derek Luceu, 28, of Park Crescent Place, Brighton
All four have been charged with:
- Conspiracy to supply cannabis
- Conspiracy to supply cannabis resin
- Conspiracy to supply ketamine
- Conspiracy to supply amphetamine
- Conspiracy to supply psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- Conspiracy to supply cocaine
- Conspiracy to supply MDMA
Additional Driving Charges
In addition to the drug offences, Derek Luceu has also been charged with:
- Driving while disqualified
- Driving without insurance
Court Appearance
All four defendants have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 July.
Investigation Continues
Sussex Police said the charges follow a proactive operation targeting suspected drug supply in the Hove area. As criminal proceedings are now active, it is important to note that all four defendants are entitled to a fair trial, and the charges remain allegations unless and until they are proven in court.