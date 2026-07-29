Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

Four men have been charged with a series of drug supply offences after Sussex Police seized cash and suspected controlled drugs during an operation in Hove. The arrests followed what the force described as “instinctive police work” on the evening of Monday 27 July, which led officers to search a property and a vehicle in Hove. During the operation, police recovered a quantity of cash along with a range of suspected illegal drugs.

Four Charged

The following men have been charged:

Mohamed Abdullahi , 30, of Cumberland Market, London

, 30, of Cumberland Market, London Abdi Ali , 26, of Falconer Crescent, Leicester

, 26, of Falconer Crescent, Leicester Joshua Enehizena , 20, of Truro Road, Gravesend

, 20, of Truro Road, Gravesend Derek Luceu, 28, of Park Crescent Place, Brighton

All four have been charged with:

Conspiracy to supply cannabis

Conspiracy to supply cannabis resin

Conspiracy to supply ketamine

Conspiracy to supply amphetamine

Conspiracy to supply psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Conspiracy to supply cocaine

Conspiracy to supply MDMA

Additional Driving Charges

In addition to the drug offences, Derek Luceu has also been charged with:

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Court Appearance

All four defendants have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 July.

Investigation Continues

Sussex Police said the charges follow a proactive operation targeting suspected drug supply in the Hove area. As criminal proceedings are now active, it is important to note that all four defendants are entitled to a fair trial, and the charges remain allegations unless and until they are proven in court.