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CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

Police have released a fresh batch of CCTV images as detectives continue to investigate the large-scale disorder that erupted during Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title celebrations in Glasgow. The latest appeal sees 28 additional images published by Police Scotland, bringing the total number of people officers are seeking to identify to 56. The disorder broke out in Trongate, Glasgow, on 16 May 2026, after Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Hearts secured the club’s Premiership title.

Thousands Gathered for Celebrations

Around 3,000 supporters gathered in Glasgow city centre to celebrate the title success. However, what began as celebrations quickly escalated into serious public disorder. Police said officers came under attack from people throwing glass bottles and other missiles, including while they were responding to a separate medical emergency within the crowd.

Officers Injured

Two police officers suffered serious injuries during the disorder. Three members of the public also required hospital treatment. Police seized pyrotechnics, alcohol and other items as they worked to restore order in the city centre.

Major Investigation Continues

The investigation, known as Operation Gristaline, remains ongoing. Detectives are investigating a number of offences, including:

  • Mobbing and rioting
  • Assaulting police officers
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of offensive weapons

Officers say further arrests are expected as enquiries continue.

Fresh CCTV Appeal

Police Scotland has urged anyone who recognises the individuals shown in the newly released CCTV images to come forward. Members of the public are also being asked to submit any photographs, mobile phone footage or other information that may assist investigators through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP). Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Impact on City Centre

Police said the disorder caused significant disruption to local businesses, residents and emergency services as officers responded to widespread violence across the city centre. Enquiries remain ongoing as detectives continue working to identify those responsible.

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