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MURDER PROBE Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

Police searching for missing 58-year-old Janna Fuller have confirmed that a body has been found, with a murder investigation now underway. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers located a body while carrying out enquiries at an address in Cross Street, Farnborough, on Monday 27 July. Formal identification procedures have since been completed, confirming the body is that of Janna Fuller, who had been reported missing.

Four Men Arrested

Detectives have arrested four men as part of the investigation. A 47-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Three other Farnborough men, aged 52, 33 and 29, were also arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Major Investigation Underway

Officers remain at the scene as specialist teams continue gathering evidence to establish exactly what happened. Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter said:

“We know that this incident will cause concern in the local community, however I would like to reassure you that our officers have launched a full investigation to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“Officers will remain in the area for some time as we continue to gather evidence and carry out enquiries. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.”

Appeal for Information

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary by calling 101, quoting reference 44260352411. Information can also be submitted through the force’s online reporting portal. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Janna Fuller’s death remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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