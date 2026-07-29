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SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

The owners of a Devon bar say they are heartbroken after burglars smashed their way inside during a late-night raid, stealing cash and a charity collection tin. Two men targeted Shooters Bar in Dawlish, where they forced entry before searching behind the bar and making off with money. The break-in was captured on CCTV, which shows the pair rifling through the premises before fleeing.

Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

The burglars are reported to have stolen cash from the business along with a charity collection tin. The raid is understood to be one of several incidents affecting businesses in the area over the weekend.

Owners Left Devastated

Owner Clair Birch described the impact the burglary had on the family-run business. She said:

“Our beloved bar has been violated and that cuts very deep.

“It’s pretty clear these are not isolated incidents.

“A number of businesses have been hit at the weekend.

“Why are hard-working businesses forced to just accept these burglaries?

“Something really needs to change.

“But don’t let the scumbags get you down, for every one of them there are plenty more wonderful people.”

CCTV Captured the Break-In

Security cameras inside the bar captured the two suspects after they smashed their way into the premises. The footage shows them searching through the bar before leaving with the stolen items. The owners have shared details of the incident in the hope it raises awareness of the impact burglaries have on small independent businesses.

Appeal for Information

Anyone with information about the break-in or who may have seen suspicious activity in the Dawlish area is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police. The investigation is ongoing.

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