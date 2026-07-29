Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

Today marks two years since the devastating Southport attack that claimed the lives of three young girls and changed countless lives forever. On this day, people across the UK are remembering Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, whose lives were tragically cut short in the attack on 29 July 2024. The three girls were among those attending a children’s holiday dance class in Southport when the fatal incident unfolded, shocking the nation and prompting an outpouring of grief from communities across the country.

Remembering Three Young Lives

Two years on, the memories of Bebe, Elsie, and Alice continue to live on through their families, friends, schools and communities. Tributes have continued to be paid in their honour, with many reflecting on the lasting impact the tragedy has had on everyone affected.

Thoughts With All Those Affected

Today also serves as a time to remember those who were injured during the attack and whose lives were changed forever. While physical wounds may have healed for many, the emotional impact continues to be felt by survivors, emergency service personnel, witnesses and the wider Southport community.

A Lasting Legacy

As communities pause to reflect, thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of all those affected by the tragedy. The lives of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar will never be forgotten, and their memories continue to be honoured across the country. Today, on the second anniversary of the attack, the nation remembers them all.