Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COUNTY LINES BUST Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

Four people suspected of supplying Class A drugs through a county lines operation have been arrested and charged following police raids in Dartford, London and Croydon. Kent police launched an investigation in April 2026 after identifying a phone line used to sell cocaine in Dartford. On Monday, 18 May, officers executed search warrants, seizing heroin, cocaine, cash and mobile phones linked to the operation.

County Lines Crackdown

The investigation targeted a network distributing drugs across multiple locations, culminating in coordinated raids in Dartford and parts of London, including Croydon.

Charged Suspects Named

  • Lily Freel, 26, from Cranfield Road, London, charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
  • Tyler Lamptey, 20, from the same address, was charged with being concerned in the supply and possession of Class A drugs.

Court Appearances

Both Freel and Lamptey appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 19 May. Lamptey was remanded in custody to face the Crown Court, while Freel was released on bail to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 15 June.

Further Enquiries Ongoing

A 20-year-old woman from Dartford and a 28-year-old woman from London, also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply, were released on bail pending further investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Walsall Police Renew Appeal Over Baby Found in Canal After 5 Years

NEW BORN BABY Walsall Police Renew Appeal Over Baby Found in Canal After 5 Years

UK News
People Smuggler Behind Thousands of UK Small Boat Crossings Arrested

SMUGGLER ARREST People Smuggler Behind Thousands of UK Small Boat Crossings Arrested

UK News
Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

SCUMBAG Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

FIND MARCIA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

UK News
Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

RAM RAID Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

UK News
Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

UK News
Edinburgh Man Jailed for Fatal Knife Attack on Wife

KNIFE ATTACK Edinburgh Man Jailed for Fatal Knife Attack on Wife

UK News
Two Royal Mail Workers Accused of Stealing £750,000 in Glasgow

ROYAL FAIL Two Royal Mail Workers Accused of Stealing £750,000 in Glasgow

UK News
Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

UK News
Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

RACING DRIVERS Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

TRAFFIC CHAOS A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

UK News
A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

UK News
Teenager Missing After Leaving School In Peckham As Family Appeal For Help

Teenager Missing After Leaving School In Peckham As Family Appeal For Help

UK News
Teenager Missing After Leaving School In Peckham As Family Appeal For Help

Teenager Missing After Leaving School In Peckham As Family Appeal For Help

UK News
Why Sports Tourism Matters for Regional Towns

Why Sports Tourism Matters for Regional Towns

UK News
Why Sports Tourism Matters for Regional Towns

Why Sports Tourism Matters for Regional Towns

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

ABUSE SCANDAL Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

UK News
Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

UK News
Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

HOSTS REVEALED Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

UK News
Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

UK News
Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

COURT RETURN Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

UK News
Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

TECH REVEAL Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

UK News
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

UK News
Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

PREDATORY OFFENDER JAILED Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

UK News
Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

UK News
Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

VILE RAPIST Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

Court News, UK News
Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

Court News, UK News
Watch Live