Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

Four people suspected of supplying Class A drugs through a county lines operation have been arrested and charged following police raids in Dartford, London and Croydon. Kent police launched an investigation in April 2026 after identifying a phone line used to sell cocaine in Dartford. On Monday, 18 May, officers executed search warrants, seizing heroin, cocaine, cash and mobile phones linked to the operation.

County Lines Crackdown

The investigation targeted a network distributing drugs across multiple locations, culminating in coordinated raids in Dartford and parts of London, including Croydon.

Charged Suspects Named

Lily Freel, 26, from Cranfield Road, London, charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Tyler Lamptey, 20, from the same address, was charged with being concerned in the supply and possession of Class A drugs.

Court Appearances

Both Freel and Lamptey appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 19 May. Lamptey was remanded in custody to face the Crown Court, while Freel was released on bail to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 15 June.

Further Enquiries Ongoing

A 20-year-old woman from Dartford and a 28-year-old woman from London, also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply, were released on bail pending further investigation.