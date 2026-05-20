Teen Arrested After Violent Assault on Dartford High Street

Kent Police arrested a 13-year-old boy following a violent assault on a man on Dartford High Street on Sunday, 17 May 2026. The victim was punched, fell, and hit his head, receiving treatment from paramedics before being taken to a London hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Rapid Police Response

Officers arrived shortly after reports around 7:30pm, secured the scene, and started an investigation. The teenager was arrested the next day and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Investigation Intensifies

Kent Police continue reviewing CCTV footage from the High Street and conducting further inquiries to determine the full circumstances surrounding the assault.

Appeal For Witnesses

Police urge anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses can contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/78424/26 to assist the ongoing investigation.