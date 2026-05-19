Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRICE CONTROL Treasury Urges Supermarkets to Cap Food Prices in Cost of Living Fight

Treasury Urges Supermarkets to Cap Food Prices in Cost of Living Fight

The Treasury has reportedly approached major UK supermarkets with a proposal to limit prices on staple foods like eggs, bread and milk in exchange for easing certain regulations. The move aims to tackle rising food inflation, which hit 3.7% in April, amid concerns over soaring costs driven by energy prices and government policies. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil further household support measures on Thursday to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Treasury Proposes Incentives

The Treasury has offered supermarkets incentives such as relaxing packaging rules and delaying potentially expensive healthy food regulations to encourage price caps. They are also seeking guarantees that British farmers won’t lose out from any price controls, says the Financial Times.

Retailers Push Back

British Retail Consortium chief Helen Dickinson criticised what she called a return to “1970s-style price controls” and urged the Government instead to focus on reducing public policy costs that are pushing prices higher. She highlighted that UK grocery prices remain the most affordable in Western Europe due to intense competition among supermarkets but are under pressure from global commodity costs and domestic policies.

Government Response Awaited

A Treasury spokesperson said the Chancellor remains committed to efforts to help families manage living costs and will provide more details soon.

Global Pressures Mount

The Foreign Secretary recently warned of the risk of a global food crisis worsening, linked to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding to supply concerns.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BENAFIT SCAM Shrewsbury Woman Filmed Exercising Despite PIP Benefit Fraud Claim

UK News
Man Charged Over Fatal Barnet Car Crash Kills Man in 20s

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over Fatal Barnet Car Crash Kills Man in 20s

UK News
Two Guilty of Murder and Three Manslaughter in Liverpool Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Two Guilty of Murder and Three Manslaughter in Liverpool Stabbing

UK News
Delays on A342 Wedhampton After Motorcyclist Crash Near Devizes

TRAVEL DELAYS Delays on A342 Wedhampton After Motorcyclist Crash Near Devizes

UK News
Drug Dealers Jailed for Cocaine and Cannabis Supply in Retford and Worksop

DRUGS BUST Drug Dealers Jailed for Cocaine and Cannabis Supply in Retford and Worksop

UK News
Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

LABOUR BATTLE Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

UK News
Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

CASE TO ANSWER Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

UK News
F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

JETS SCAMBLE F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

UK News
Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

POLICE PROBE Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teen Vandalises Memorial Of Fatal Hampshire Crash Victim Over Girlfriend

SCAM BAGS Teen Vandalises Memorial Of Fatal Hampshire Crash Victim Over Girlfriend

UK News
Teen Vandalises Memorial Of Fatal Hampshire Crash Victim Over Girlfriend

Teen Vandalises Memorial Of Fatal Hampshire Crash Victim Over Girlfriend

UK News
Kgothatso Ntuli Jailed 14 Years for Multiple Rapes in 2023

SERIAL RAPIST Kgothatso Ntuli Jailed 14 Years for Multiple Rapes in 2023

UK News
Kgothatso Ntuli Jailed 14 Years for Multiple Rapes in 2023

Kgothatso Ntuli Jailed 14 Years for Multiple Rapes in 2023

UK News
Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

URGENT APPEAL Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

UK News
Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

UK News
Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road

UK News
Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

RACING DRIVERS Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

UK News
Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

UK News
Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

VIOLENT RAID Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

UK News
Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

SCUMBAG Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

UK News
Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

FIND MARCIA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

UK News
Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

RAM RAID Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

UK News
Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

UK News
Watch Live