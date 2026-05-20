People Smuggler Behind Thousands of UK Small Boat Crossings Arrested

Kardo Muhammad Amen Jaf, a 28-year-old Kurdish Iraqi suspected of running a major people smuggling network behind thousands of small boat crossings to the UK, has been arrested by Kurdistan Regional Security Council officers. The arrest on May 13 follows a multi-agency international investigation targeting the human trafficking ring moving migrants from Europe to the UK for large fees, reportedly up to £15,000 per journey.

Elusive Smuggler Caught

Jaf evaded capture for years using the alias Kardo Ranya, keeping his true identity hidden from law enforcement, which delayed an international arrest warrant. The BBC’s recent investigation exposed his real name and face, aiding Kurdish security forces in the arrest.

High-profile Human Trafficking Case

While operating a network that reportedly charged migrants up to £15,000, Jaf advertised a glamorous UK lifestyle on social media to attract customers. Different routes and prices were offered, with more expensive options involving flights to airports outside london/">London followed by ground transport across the UK.

Channel Crossings Surge

Since 2020, small boat crossings of the English Channel have surged, with 41,400 migrants arriving in 2025 alone. Criminal groups like the one led by Jaf have profited immensely, despite at least 24 deaths recorded during crossings last year.

Law Enforcement Response

The UK’s National Crime Agency praised media collaboration in this case, highlighting the importance of exposing perpetrators operating in difficult jurisdictions. The NCA confirmed the arrest of a key suspect on May 13 and said investigations continue, marking a significant blow against organised people smuggling.