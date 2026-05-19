Delays on A342 Wedhampton After Motorcyclist Crash Near Devizes

Emergency services responded to a motorcyclist crash on the A342 at Wedhampton, near Devizes, at around 5pm on Tuesday. A car and motorbike were involved, causing delays on the route.

Evening Traffic Disruption

The collision led to significant delays on this busy road in Wiltshire during peak hours, with emergency crews attending promptly to the scene.

Witness Account

An eyewitness reported seeing both a car and motorbike collide, prompting the quick arrival of police and medical services.

Ongoing Updates

Authorities are managing traffic while investigating the incident. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes where possible.