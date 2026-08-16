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SERIOUS INJURIES Person seriously injured after fall from second-floor flat in Feltham

Person seriously injured after fall from second-floor flat in Feltham

Emergency services were called to Feltham after a person reportedly fell from a second-floor flat near Elmwood Avenue. The incident prompted a significant emergency response, with an air ambulance understood to have attended as medical teams treated the casualty. According to residents discussing the incident locally, the person suffered serious injuries following the fall and was taken to hospital for further treatment. One witness reported tracking an air ambulance as it left the area in the direction of Springfield University Hospital. There has been considerable concern among residents, with a number of people asking for information about the casualty’s condition. However, there has currently been no official confirmation of the person’s condition or whether they remain in hospital, and the circumstances surrounding the fall have not been established. There is also no confirmed information at this stage to suggest how the person came to fall from the property. Police and ambulance services have been approached for further details. This is a developing incident and will be updated when further information is confirmed.

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