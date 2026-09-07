Hundreds of protesters in overnight stand-off with riot police after migrant boat arrives in Portsmouth

Hundreds of protesters were involved in a tense overnight stand-off with police after around 140 migrants were brought ashore following a major operation off the Hampshire coast.

Around 500 demonstrators were reported to have gathered in Eastney after a small boat travelling from Normandy was intercepted in the Solent between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth on Sunday.

Lifeboats, a Coastguard helicopter and an aeroplane were deployed as the vessel headed towards Hampshire, with those onboard eventually brought ashore to undergo routine processing.

The crossing has been described as potentially one of the longest routes attempted by people smugglers across the Channel, having originated significantly further west than the traditional routes towards Kent.

Protesters block access to Eastney Marina

Crowds gathered around the only access road to Eastney Marina, with footage showing demonstrators attempting to prevent coaches and other vehicles from leaving.

Some protesters were masked and dressed in black.

Police equipped with riot shields attempted to push crowds back, with the report stating pepper spray was also deployed during the confrontation. Officers from other forces were brought into Hampshire as mutual aid.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones confirmed public-order officers had been deployed from forces across the country, including the Metropolitan Police.

She warned that changing routes used by people smugglers could become a “significant issue”, adding that Portsmouth was “not set up for it”.

Jones said the protesters had “largely” been peaceful but warned numbers could increase if Portsmouth continued to receive such crossings.

Government condemns ‘thuggish behaviour’

The Government condemned disorder surrounding anti-illegal-migration demonstrations in Portsmouth and Dover.

A spokesperson said: “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but it must never cross a line into disorder.”

The Government also thanked emergency services working to manage the situation.

Hampshire Police imposed a dispersal order and warned that anyone refusing a direction to leave the area could be arrested.

Police later confirmed Border Force had advised that those brought ashore would not remain in Hampshire, but would be transported outside the county for processing once they had been safely disembarked.

Major emergency response

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said reports of a small boat heading towards Hampshire prompted a major multi-agency response involving Border Force, Border Security Command, Hampshire Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

The Home Office said more than 48,000 attempted crossings had been prevented and 1,100 boats and engines seized since the election, while claiming small-boat crossings had fallen this year.

The Government said it had also reached an agreement with France aimed at increasing the number of officers deployed on French beaches by 40%.

Police maintained a presence around Eastney as officers worked with Border Force, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Portsmouth City Council to manage the incident.