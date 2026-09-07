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LONG RUNNING DISPUTE Woman jailed for posting naked photos of dad’s former mistress on escort site freed from prison

Woman jailed for posting naked photos of dad’s former mistress on escort site freed from prison

A woman jailed for sharing intimate photographs of her father’s former mistress online has reportedly been released from prison for a second time after previously being recalled for breaching her licence conditions.

Eleanor Brown, 27, from Morley, was jailed for three years in October 2024 after posting naked photographs of the woman on an escort website.

The case followed a long-running dispute stemming from an affair involving Brown’s father, Geoff, and the victim, who had worked alongside him as a police officer.

The affair ended in 2012, with both remaining with their respective partners.

But a decade later, Brown began posting abusive comments about the woman on the Facebook page of a business launched by the victim’s husband.

She subsequently sent the husband intimate photographs of his wife, which Brown had obtained from her mother, Sarah, after the affair was originally discovered.

Brown then created a fake profile on an escort website where the images were also published.

Jailed for three years

Brown was sentenced to three years in prison in October 2024 over the intimate-image offending.

She was released on licence in late 2025 but returned to prison in February 2026 following further social media activity relating to the case and her imprisonment.

Brown had posted TikTok videos criticising what she described as a “corrupt justice system” and publicly maintained that she did not regret her actions.

In an interview with MailOnline following her initial release, Brown said: “I am not remorseful. I do not hold any remorse in my body.”

She also reportedly contacted the victim’s daughter and told her she would ensure her mother was “never allowed to forget” what had happened to Brown’s family.

Released from prison again

Brown has now reportedly been released from custody for a second time.

She appears to have remained quiet on social media following her latest release, in contrast with the online activity which preceded her recall earlier this year.

 

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