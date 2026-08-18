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FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Harrietsham in Kent. Sophia Barton was last seen at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 18, in the Parkfield Close area.

Officers are increasingly seeking information from members of the public who may have seen Sophia or know where she is. Sophia is described as being 5ft 7in tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a black top and black jeans.

Police say Sophia has links to the Ashford area, and officers are appealing to people there as well as in Harrietsham and the surrounding area to remain vigilant.

Anyone who sees Sophia or has critical information about her current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 18-1076.

Anyone with other information which could assist officers can contact Kent Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101.

Anyone sharing the appeal on social media is asked to report sightings directly to police rather than approaching or attempting to locate Sophia themselves.

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