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FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old Megan Cudmore as police grow increasingly concerned

Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old Megan Cudmore as police grow increasingly concerned

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 16-year-old girl as concerns grow for her welfare. Megan Cudmore was reported missing from the Cullompton area of Devon and was last seen at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 13.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the teenager and are asking members of the public to help locate her. Megan is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of athletic build, with dark brown hair.

When she was last seen, Megan was wearing beachwear and carrying a tote bag. Police believe she may have travelled from Devon to the Yeovil area.

The teenager also has links to a number of other locations across the South West and southern England, including Tiverton, Cullompton, Taunton, Bristol and Salisbury. Officers are urging people in those areas to remain vigilant and report any possible sightings immediately.

Anyone who has seen Megan, knows where she may be or has information which could help officers locate her should call police immediately on 999, quoting log number DCP 1171 of August 13. UKNIP

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