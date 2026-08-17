Appeal after two dogs stolen from Sevenoaks barn as one remains missing

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage after two dogs were reportedly stolen during a break-in at an agricultural barn near Sevenoaks. Kent Police received a report that entry was forced into a barn in Penn Lane, Ide Hill, sometime between 8.30pm and midnight on Tuesday, August 11. Two dogs were reported stolen from the property. They were Nellie, a liver and white springer spaniel, and Betty, a black cocker spaniel. Police have since confirmed that Nellie has been safely found, but the appeal remains ongoing as officers seek information about the theft and the whereabouts of Betty. arrested/" class="uknip-inline-link">Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the Ide Hill or Penn Lane area during the relevant period and noticed suspicious people, vehicles or other unusual activity. Officers are also appealing for residents and motorists to check CCTV, doorbell cameras and dashcam footage which may have captured those responsible or a vehicle connected with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/132411/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service. Betty remains missing and the police stabbing-police-appeal-after-17-year-old-boy-injured/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation is continuing.