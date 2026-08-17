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STREET ATTACK Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

A man has been left seriously injured following an assault in Birmingham city centre, with another man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. West Midlands Police launched an investigation after the victim, aged in his 50s, was found injured in Navigation Street shortly before 6.40am on Saturday, August 15.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed he remains in a serious condition. As part of the investigation, officers arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the assault are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police through Live Chat on the force’s website or call 101, quoting reference 20/343791/26.

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