Man shot in broad daylight outside Brierley Hill pub as two arrested

Police have launched a major investigation after a man was shot during a violent confrontation outside a pub in Brierley Hill. The shooting happened outside the Corn Exchange pub on Amblecote Road at around 2pm on Saturday, August 15. Police said two groups had met in the street before a fight broke out. During the disorder, a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. The incident sparked a significant police response, with officers cordoning off the frontage of the pub, its car park and areas around nearby Deeley Street while enquiries were carried out. A number of people are understood to have fled the scene following the violence. Two men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remained in police custody for questioning. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from around Amblecote Road as they work to identify everyone involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting. West Midlands Police said the investigation remains at an early stage and additional patrols have been deployed in the area following concerns from residents. A police spokesperson said: “We won’t tolerate any violence, especially involving guns. Our enquiries remain ongoing and we’re working to identify all those involved.” Anyone who witnessed the confrontation, has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, or has other information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact police. Information can be provided to West Midlands Police through Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 2746 of 15/8/26. Sunday, August 16, 2026