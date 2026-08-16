Police cordon Blackstock Road after reports pedestrian hit by car

Police have closed part of Blackstock Road in north London following a reported collision involving a pedestrian. A significant emergency services presence was reported in the Finsbury Park area on Saturday evening, with residents saying the road had been cordoned off by police. Several people in the area have reported on social media that a woman was struck by a car.

One account claimed the collision may have been fatal, but this has not been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and should be treated as unverified at this stage. Other residents reported seeing the closure and being forced to divert around the area.

The circumstances of the collision, the woman’s condition and whether anybody has been arrested have not yet been officially confirmed. Motorists are advised to avoid Blackstock Road while the emergency response and any collision investigation continue.

UKNIP has contacted the Metropolitan Police for confirmation and further details. This is a developing incident and the story will be updated when official information becomes available.