Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

A Metropolitan Police inspector has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while on a night out with colleagues in central London. Inspector Michael Richards, 40, who is attached to the Met’s Learning and Development Command, was found guilty of sexual assault following a week-long trial at Southwark Crown Court. Richards appeared at court on Monday, 10 August, and will return to be sentenced on Friday, 25 September. The case relates to an incident at a pub near Leicester Square, where police were called following reports that Richards had inappropriately touched two people.

Colleagues called out officer’s behaviour

Police were called to the pub on 17 September 2024 after allegations that Richards had touched the bottoms of a man and a woman. He was arrested and interviewed before being released on bail while enquiries continued. He was also suspended from duty. Richards was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault on 25 May. Following the trial, the jury convicted him of one count of sexual assault relating to the woman. He was acquitted of the other sexual assault charge.

Accelerated misconduct hearing to follow

The Met confirmed Richards will now face an accelerated misconduct hearing following his criminal conviction. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, from the Met’s People Directorate, said:

“Inspector Michael Richards’ behaviour fell well below what we expect from our officers. “I would like to thank Inspector Richards’ colleagues who called out his behaviour that night and held him accountable. “We continue to encourage officers and staff to call out poor behaviour both on and off-duty.”

Richards remains suspended from duty ahead of sentencing.