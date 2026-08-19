Murder investigation launched after woman dies following Hounslow house fire

A murder investigation has been launched after a 48-year-old woman died following a fire at a residential address in Hounslow which police believe may have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to Berkley Avenue, Hounslow, at 1.14am on Wednesday, 19 August, following reports of a fire.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

Nine people were taken to hospital with injuries following the blaze.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, a 48-year-old woman died in hospital. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A second woman, aged 40, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The remaining seven casualties — six men and one woman — have since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police have now launched a murder investigation, with detectives working to establish how the fire started.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time, as well as everyone who has been injured.

“Our enquiries are progressing at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire, which we believe may have been started deliberately.

“We understand this to be an isolated incident within a residential address; however, we understand it will cause concern within the local community. Officers will remain in the area throughout the day, and we will provide updates as our investigation continues.

“I would ask anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, including CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire or who may have captured relevant footage.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 359/19Aug.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.