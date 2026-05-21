Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

A 23-year-old Gosport man has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison after a violent attempted robbery left a 55-year-old man injured. The attack took place at a Burnett Road address on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, prompting a police probe into knife crime in the area.

Violent Assault In Gosport

David Ward, of Queens Road, was admitted multiple offences, including attempted robbery and wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 11 May. The victim suffered head and hand injuries but has since recovered. Police warned the incident could have had a far graver outcome.

Additional Charges Confirmed

Two counts of criminal damage involving roof tiles at properties on Arundel Road, Gosport.

Possession of a controlled Class B drug at an Arundel Road location on the same day.

Police Appeal On Knife Crime

Detective Constable George Aram said: “Ward acted without thought. Making that decision to pick up a bladed weapon creates the very real risk that you could kill or seriously injure someone. This case makes that shocking reality clear. The victim survived the injuries inflicted by Ward, but the outcome could have been significantly worse.”

“We regularly make proactive efforts to target knife carriers and remove weapons from the streets. This work won’t stop, and we hope that anyone thinking of carrying recognises the serious consequences for themselves and others when they decide to pick up a weapon.”

“A dangerous man is now off the streets and our community is all the safer as a result.”

Court Proceedings And Outcome

Ward pleaded guilty to all charges at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 16 June 2025. A second man faced the same charges but was acquitted at the same court on Friday, 13 March 2026.