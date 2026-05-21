Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is already mapping out his first 100 days as Prime Minister before securing a seat in Parliament. With Labour selecting Burnham as their candidate for the Makerfield by-election near Wigan, expected in mid-June, his team is drawing up policy plans focusing on social care reform and cutting energy bills, reflecting growing confidence he will replace Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader and Prime Minister.

Rapid Rise After Local Election

Following Labour’s setbacks in the local elections on 7 May, Burnham’s leadership prospects have accelerated. At 56, the former Health Secretary under Gordon Brown has surged into pole position to succeed Starmer. Labour’s formal endorsement of Burnham in Makerfield sets the stage for a leadership challenge, provided he wins the seat, which polls strongly favour.

Policy Promises Take Shape

Burnham’s vision includes nationalising energy and water companies, expanding public control over housing, and reforming technical education. Importantly, social care is expected to be a flagship issue, with his team pushing for quicker action than the government’s current plans, challenging reliance on Baroness Casey’s 2028 review.

Leadership Challenges And Controversies

Despite ambitious plans, Burnham’s team is reviewing past statements, including his 2019 comment on female-only toilets. They have also committed to retaining current fiscal rules, stepping back from previous openness to change them for higher defence spending. On Brexit, Burnham has vowed not to restart the debate, despite earlier hopes of rejoining the EU.

By-election Battle Heats Up

While preparing for a national leadership bid, Burnham’s campaign faces competition from several candidates. Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon, Restore Britain’s Rebecca Shepherd, and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party’s Alan “Howlin” Laud Hope have all announced candidacies. More contenders are expected ahead of the Makerfield contest.

High Stakes For Labour’s Future

“If you don’t get this right, you end up with Nigel Farage as Prime Minister,” an insider warned about the critical nature of Burnham’s planning.

With momentum building, Burnham’s strategic moves in policy and politics make him a formidable contender in Labour’s leadership battle and the UK’s national future.