Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

  A 25-year-old man has been jailed after admitting wounding a man’s face with a knife during an assault in Burton-on-Trent in August 2023. Adam Kyle Plant of no fixed address appeared at Stafford Crown Court where he was sentenced following the attack just after midnight on 15 August at the corner of Horninglow Road. The victim suffered significant facial injuries in the incident.

Serious Assault Details

Plant admitted Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place—a knuckle duster—and possession of a knife in a public place. After the attack, police spotted Plant in the area and questioned him about blood on his hand. He attempted to flee along Waterloo Street but was quickly arrested.

Weapons Recovered

Officers found a large hunting-style knife concealed in Plant’s waistband during his arrest. Both the knife and a knuckle duster were seized as evidence.

Custodial Sentence Imposed

Plant received a five-year prison sentence plus an additional two years on extended licence. Upon release, he will also pay a surcharge of £228.

Police Statement

Superintendent Victoria Downing of the major and organised crime department said: “This was a horrific attack on the victim who suffered significant injuries in the assault. I am pleased Plant has been handed a custodial sentence for his offending and hope that this shows how we are determined to pursue individuals committing violence to protect our communities from harm.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

COURT TRIBUTE Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

UK News
Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

MURDER ATTEMPT Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

UK News
Surrey Police Search For Louie Wilkinson Over Walton Assault

POLICE MANHUNT Surrey Police Search For Louie Wilkinson Over Walton Assault

UK News
Man Fined for Vandalising Police Car Outside Bishopsgate Station

THUG ESCAPES JAIL Man Fined for Vandalising Police Car Outside Bishopsgate Station

UK News
Norfolk Family Pays Tribute After 14-Year-Old Adriana Retyte Dies in Hospital

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Norfolk Family Pays Tribute After 14-Year-Old Adriana Retyte Dies in Hospital

UK News
Scottish Labour MP’s Husband David Taylor Remains on Espionage Bail in London

ESPIONAGE BAIL Scottish Labour MP’s Husband David Taylor Remains on Espionage Bail in London

UK News
Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

MAJOR CRACKDOWN ON CRIME Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

UK News
Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

COAST SEARCH Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

UK News
Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

COUNTY LINES BUST Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

UK News
Goose Shot at Royal Wootton Bassett Lake Triggers Police Probe

POLICE PROBE Goose Shot at Royal Wootton Bassett Lake Triggers Police Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

MILITARY TENSION RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

UK News
RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

UK News
Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

FIND ELIZABETH Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

UK News
Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

UK News
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

FATAL COLLISION Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

UK News
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

POLICE BUST Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

UK News
Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

UK News

GANG SENTANCED Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

UK News

Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

UK News
Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

COURT DEADLOCK Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

UK News
Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Andrew Malkinson Slams Legal Fee Deductions from Miscarriage Compensation

JUSTICE FIGHT

UK News
Andrew Malkinson Slams Legal Fee Deductions from Miscarriage Compensation

UK News
Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

COURT JUSTICE Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

UK News
Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

UK News
Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

AI TECH ABUSE Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

UK News
Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

UK News
Watch Live