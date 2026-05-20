Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

A 25-year-old man has been jailed after admitting wounding a man’s face with a knife during an assault in Burton-on-Trent in August 2023. Adam Kyle Plant of no fixed address appeared at Stafford Crown Court where he was sentenced following the attack just after midnight on 15 August at the corner of Horninglow Road. The victim suffered significant facial injuries in the incident.

Serious Assault Details

Plant admitted Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place—a knuckle duster—and possession of a knife in a public place. After the attack, police spotted Plant in the area and questioned him about blood on his hand. He attempted to flee along Waterloo Street but was quickly arrested.

Weapons Recovered

Officers found a large hunting-style knife concealed in Plant’s waistband during his arrest. Both the knife and a knuckle duster were seized as evidence.

Custodial Sentence Imposed

Plant received a five-year prison sentence plus an additional two years on extended licence. Upon release, he will also pay a surcharge of £228.

Police Statement