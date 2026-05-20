Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

Kent Police launched a targeted day of action in Tonbridge town centre on Monday 18 May 2026, resulting in the seizure of a half-kilogram of cannabis and a ‘zombie’ knife. Proactive patrols near Tonbridge train station led to three arrests as officers aimed to tackle drug offences and weapons possession, highlighting ongoing efforts to keep the local community safe.

Major Seizure Near Station

Officers observed two teenagers acting suspiciously close to Tonbridge train station. Following searches, a large knife and a substantial quantity of cannabis were recovered, raising concerns over youth involvement in drug and weapon offences in the area.

Teenage Arrests Made

A 17-year-old from Ticehurst, Sussex, was arrested for possession of a bladed weapon in public and cannabis possession.

A 16-year-old from Bromley, London, was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both youths have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Wider Police Action

During the operation, officers conducted 16 stops and searches, also arresting a 44-year-old man wanted on recall to prison, who has since been remanded into custody. Additionally, four individuals caught with cannabis were given Community Resolution Orders.

Community Safety Focus