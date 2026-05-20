Parents Outraged as Nursery Worker Who Abused 21 Babies Deported Early in West London

Parents in west London have condemned the early deportation of Roksana Lecka, the 23-year-old nursery worker jailed for abusing 21 babies at two nurseries. Lecka was jailed for eight years in September 2024 but was deported to Poland in February 2026 after serving just 14 months, including time on remand. The Ministry of Justice confirmed she is banned for life from returning to the UK, but she is not expected to face further punishment abroad.

Severe Child Abuse Revealed

Lecka’s offences took place between October 2023 and June 2024, involving physical abuse such as punching, kicking, and smacking infants under her care. Twenty victims were from Riverside Nursery in Twickenham, which has since closed, and one was from Little Munchkins in Hounslow. Several children sustained extensive scratches and bruises.

Parents Call Decision Horrendous

Families of the abused children expressed anger and disappointment over the decision to deport Lecka so early, describing it as “horrendous” and a blow to faith in the justice system. One father said the move was “completely inappropriate” and had left them feeling “hollow” after the emotional trauma of the trial.

Early Release Scheme Criticism

The controversial Early Release Scheme, introduced in 2024 to ease prison overcrowding, allowed Lecka’s release after serving less than 15% of her sentence. Parents and campaigners argue the scheme is being misapplied to serious offenders, undermining public trust in judicial processes, and calls are growing for child abusers to be excluded from such schemes.

Government Response

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “These were appalling crimes, and our thoughts remain with the victims and their families. Roksana Lecka is banned for life from returning to the UK following her deportation under the Early Removal Scheme. This government is deporting foreign national offenders at pace, with more than 5,000 deported last year – a 14% increase on the previous year.”