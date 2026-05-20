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DIET WARNING Student’s Vegan Diet Linked To Fatal B12 Deficiency And Suicide

Student’s Vegan Diet Linked To Fatal B12 Deficiency And Suicide

Georgina Owen, 21, was found dead at her Essex home in September 2019 after suffering from severe mental health issues linked to a B12 deficiency caused by her vegan diet, a coroner has ruled. The student’s tragic death highlights the urgent need for awareness around nutritional risks associated with strict veganism.

Vegan Diet Risk

Georgina had followed a vegan lifestyle for three years without taking her B12 supplements for at least six months. Her condition deteriorated as the deficiency triggered delusions, paranoia, and psychosis.

Mental Health Decline

Coroner Elizabeth Gray noted Georgina’s “unusually erratic behaviour” and described the worsening of her mental health, documented in her personal diaries. Despite plans to provide mental health support and continue her studies in Wales, her condition worsened.

Fatal Outcome

On the day she was found hanging at home, her family intended to help her recover. Sadly, she died two days later in the hospital. The coroner concluded that the B12 deficiency, caused by her vegan diet and lack of supplementation, contributed to her death.

Importance Of Supplementation

Vitamin B12 is naturally found in meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products, with an average adult needing around 1.5 micrograms daily. Health experts advise those following a vegan diet to take supplements to avoid serious deficiencies and mental health consequences.

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