Kgothatso Ntuli Jailed 14 Years for Multiple Rapes in 2023

A detective has commended the bravery of a rape victim after Kgothatso Ntuli, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court for multiple rapes committed in 2023. Ntuli received an additional four years on an extended licence and will remain on the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

Jury Finds Guilty

Ntuli faced charges of multiple offences, which he denied during his trial. The jury ultimately found him guilty of six rapes among other offences.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

The judge imposed a 14-year jail term along with a lifelong restraining order to protect the victim and ensure public safety.

Victim Praised For Courage

Police highlighted the victim’s bravery in coming forward, which enabled the successful prosecution of Ntuli and underscored the importance of supporting survivors through the justice process.

Lifetime Sex Offender Notification

Ntuli will remain on the Sex Offender’s Register permanently, a measure aimed at monitoring offenders and preventing future crimes.