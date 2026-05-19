Momodou Bobb Jailed For Life After Edinburgh Domestic Murder

Momodou Bobb has been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting to murdering his wife, Ndata Bobb, in their Edinburgh home. The attack took place in the early hours of 28 August 2025, prompting an emergency response and a police investigation into the domestic killing.

Brutal Knife Attack

The 56-year-old father of four assaulted 42-year-old Ndata Bobb with two knives at their Restalrig Avenue residence. She suffered over 22 injuries during the violent attack.

Emergency Call From Home

A child present during the attack dialled 999, leading police and paramedics to arrive shortly after 1am. Despite urgent medical efforts by emergency responders and trained officers, Ndata was pronounced dead at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary two hours later.

Arrest And Court Admission

Bobb, who had knife wounds on his hands, told officers he had fought with his wife. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. On 8 April 2026, he admitted the killing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Life Sentence Delivered

On 19 May 2026, the court sentenced Bobb to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months to be served. The case highlights ongoing concerns over domestic violence in Scotland.