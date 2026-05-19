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CRACK DEALER JAILED Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

Kane Evans, 29, was arrested at Bristol Airport on January 29, 2026, after returning from a holiday in Cyprus. The drug dealer was already under investigation by the Cardiff and Vale Organised Crime team for his role in the supply of crack cocaine.

Police Drug Raid

In November 2025, local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers executed a warrant at a flat on Mill Road, where Evans was found. During the raid, a rucksack containing crack cocaine was thrown out of a bedroom window before Evans was arrested on the spot.

Evidence Seized

Officers recovered two mobile phones from the property. One of these phones was later linked to a separate drug investigation, confirming Evans’ deeper involvement in organised crime.

Airport Arrest Operation

Acting on intelligence, officers waited for Evans as he disembarked the plane at Bristol Airport. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody, charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Conviction And Sentence

Evans pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on May 13, 2026. He received a 40-month prison sentence for his offences.

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