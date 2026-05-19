Person Injured in Early Morning Incident on Wood Green High Road London

Police responded to an incident in the early hours on Wood Green High Road, london/">London, where a person was injured and taken to hospital. One suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody as officers maintain the crime scene with cordons.

Police Presence Confirmed

Local residents reported a significant police presence, including a helicopter flying overhead around 11:30pm the previous night near the Tesco on Wood Green High Road. This was followed by the establishment of a crime scene with tape to preserve evidence.

Location Details

The incident took place between Marquis Road and Middleton Road on Wood Green High Road, close to Green Lanes. Buses in the area have been diverted via Bounds Green Road and Brownlow Road due to the ongoing police activity.

Injured Taken To Hospital

Police at the scene confirmed that the injured individual received hospital treatment. The severity of injuries has not been disclosed, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Local Policing Updates

Ward police officers are conducting increased patrols in the Wood Green area today to reassure the public and maintain safety following the incident.