Dudley Gunfire Assault on Young Mum Investigated by West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a full-scale investigation after a young mother in Dudley was shot in the hip when gunfire tore through her front door. The incident has shocked the local community and left officers determined to bring those responsible to justice.

Intensive Police Hunt

Detectives are meticulously piecing together evidence and following all leads to identify and apprehend suspects involved in this brazen attack on a family home.

Community Shock

The assault has left residents in Dudley alarmed, raising concerns about gun violence and safety in the area. Officers urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the probe.

Major Crime Unit Focus

The West Midlands Major Crime Team are prioritising this case, working around the clock to ensure a thorough investigation and support for the victim and her family.

Watch Tonight’s Special Report

The Channel 5 documentary airing tonight at 9pm showcases the detectives’ efforts in tracking the suspects and unravelling the case that has gripped Dudley.