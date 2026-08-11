More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters have been seized across Gravesham in a crackdown on antisocial riding, with more than 20 of the vehicles already crushed. Gravesham Borough Council said enforcement action has been stepped up alongside Kent Police following concerns raised by residents about nuisance and antisocial use of e-bikes and e-scooters. The operation follows the introduction of a borough-wide Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at tackling problem riding. Since the beginning of July, authorities say more than 40 vehicles have been seized, while nine £100 fines have been issued. More than 20 of the seized e-bikes and e-scooters have subsequently been crushed. The council said further enforcement days are planned as officers continue targeting areas where residents have complained about nuisance riding.

Stolen e-bike recovered after rider ‘attempted to escape’

Particular attention has been paid to Park Pale, where the council says more than 900 residents called for action. During enforcement activity in the area, officers stopped a rider who allegedly attempted to escape. Police subsequently discovered an e-bike was stolen and the vehicle has since been returned to its owner. Gravesham Borough Council said enforcement forms only part of its response, with work continuing to raise awareness of the rules and consideration being given to further measures in areas experiencing problems. The council said: “Antisocial riding has consequences – and the action isn’t stopping here.”