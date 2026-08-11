Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

Two children aged 13 and 14 have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a broad daylight stabbing in Nottingham. Emergency services were called to Shelford Rise, off Carlton Road, at around 5pm on Monday, 10 August, following reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers attending the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment as Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl have since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A police cordon was established in the area while officers carried out enquiries and gathered evidence. Detectives have stressed that they currently believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public. Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage. “But a man has suffered serious injuries and we are working to understand exactly what has happened. “We know there will be concern locally, but two arrests have been made, and we currently believe this was an isolated incident with no wider risk. “Carlton Road will have been busy with passing traffic at this time so we’d like to hear from anyone who spotted anything unusual or has recorded footage they can share with officers.”

Police are particularly keen to obtain CCTV, dashcam or other footage recorded around Carlton Road and Shelford Rise at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 567 of 10 August.