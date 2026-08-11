Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

Armed police were deployed to a street in Stockton after reports that a person was potentially in possession of a knife. Officers were called to Piper Knowle Road at around midday on Tuesday, August 11, following concerns about a person allegedly carrying a weapon. Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 17-year-old boy. The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession of a Class C drug. Two women, aged 37 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Police confirmed that all three remained in custody while enquiries continued. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released at this stage.

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