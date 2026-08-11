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GUNNED DOWN Murder investigation launched after 25-year-old man shot dead in Clapham

Murder investigation launched after 25-year-old man shot dead in Clapham

A murder investigation has been launched after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in Clapham, south London, following reports of multiple gunshots late on Monday night. Emergency services were called to Landor Road, SW9, close to the junction with Willington Road and near The Landor pub, shortly before 10pm on Monday, 10 August. A man was found critically injured at the scene after residents reported hearing what they described as “four or five” gunshots. London Ambulance Service said it was called at 9.59pm and dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast-response cars. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also sent by car. The first paramedics arrived within just three minutes. Despite extensive efforts to save him, the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting triggered a major emergency response, with a large police cordon established across the area overnight and into Tuesday morning. A forensic tent was erected near the scene as specialist officers began examining the area for evidence. Detectives are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries, with officers seeking CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage which could have captured events before, during or after the shooting. Residents described hearing a series of loud bangs, with some initially believing they were fireworks before emergency vehicles began arriving. One local resident said: “It was horrifying. You don’t expect gunshots outside your home.” Another added: “It’s terrifying. There are kids living on this street.” The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation, with detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been reported at this stage. Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the Landor Road or Willington Road area, or has footage which could assist detectives is urged to contact police. Statment from the Met Police:

Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Clapham

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting in Clapham. Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 21:57hrs on Monday, 10 August following reports of gunshots being fired on Willington Road. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medical professionals. His family have been made aware and continue to receive support from specialist officers. Shortly after the shooting, a man attended hospital with a gunshot wound. We await an update on his condition. The man, aged 22, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital. Detectives are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are carrying out enquiries in and around Willington Road and Landor Road where the shooting is believed to have taken place at 21:55 hrs. Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, Central South Borough Commander said: “We understand that incident will cause concern within the local community and an increased police presence will remain in the area throughout the day as our enquiries continue. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family for their tragic loss. “Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder, and we are working tirelessly to establish what happened. “We are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to please contact us as soon as possible and support the ongoing investigation.” Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 8379/10AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to independent

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