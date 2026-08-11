Murder investigation launched after 25-year-old man shot dead in Clapham

A murder investigation has been launched after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in Clapham, south London, following reports of multiple gunshots late on Monday night. Emergency services were called to Landor Road, SW9, close to the junction with Willington Road and near The Landor pub, shortly before 10pm on Monday, 10 August. A man was found critically injured at the scene after residents reported hearing what they described as “four or five” gunshots. London Ambulance Service said it was called at 9.59pm and dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast-response cars. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also sent by car. The first paramedics arrived within just three minutes. Despite extensive efforts to save him, the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting triggered a major emergency response, with a large police cordon established across the area overnight and into Tuesday morning. A forensic tent was erected near the scene as specialist officers began examining the area for evidence. Detectives are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries, with officers seeking CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage which could have captured events before, during or after the shooting. Residents described hearing a series of loud bangs, with some initially believing they were fireworks before emergency vehicles began arriving. One local resident said: “It was horrifying. You don’t expect gunshots outside your home.” Another added: “It’s terrifying. There are kids living on this street.” The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation, with detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been reported at this stage. Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the Landor Road or Willington Road area, or has footage which could assist detectives is urged to contact police. Statment from the Met Police:

Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Clapham